The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Chemours reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. 1,713,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.