The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €940.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($829.79) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($819.15) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.