The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $133.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.