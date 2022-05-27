The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Shares of EDIT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $73.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.