The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

