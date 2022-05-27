The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,046,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

