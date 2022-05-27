The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price to $66.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

