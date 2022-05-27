The Goldman Sachs Group Trims FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price to $8.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

