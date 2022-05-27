The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Target Price to $4.00

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,897,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

