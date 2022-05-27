The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,060,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPTGF remained flat at $$3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The GPT Group has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $3.85.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.