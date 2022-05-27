The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives $33.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 175,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,111. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.