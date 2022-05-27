The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

LON RTN opened at GBX 55.25 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.68 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £422.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

