The Sandbox Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $647.07 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00004566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00454697 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004356 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00179448 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,664,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

