The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

SHW stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.