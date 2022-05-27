Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.