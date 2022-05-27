Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of THR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,923. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $529.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

