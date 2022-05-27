Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 478,551 shares.The stock last traded at $98.50 and had previously closed at $97.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

