Tia Sherringham Sells 9,051 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,367.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50.

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

NYSE:DASH opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

