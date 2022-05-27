Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.16

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 7116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 34,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

