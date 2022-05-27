Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

