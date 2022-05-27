tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.15). Approximately 5,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 193,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.23).

TBLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £350.07 million and a PE ratio of 50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.09.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

