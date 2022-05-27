Tixl [NEW] (TXL) Market Cap Tops $24.14 Million

Tixl [NEW] (TXL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl [NEW] has a market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.53 or 0.01924296 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001348 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00511577 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00033093 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008826 BTC.
