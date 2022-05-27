Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

