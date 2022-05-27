Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.