Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.97.

NYSE CURV opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Torrid has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $28,145,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $13,418,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $8,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $9,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

