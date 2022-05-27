Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,339,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 947.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.