Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.19% of Trip.com Group worth $323,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 230,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

