Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,348 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tripadvisor worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,389,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,143,000 after buying an additional 328,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,120. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

