Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.19).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.57) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($54,863.47).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

