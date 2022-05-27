Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

