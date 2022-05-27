Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TOUR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.14.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
