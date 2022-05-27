Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 535,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

