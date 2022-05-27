Two Seas Capital LP Makes New Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Arbutus Biopharma accounts for approximately 2.5% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 253,773 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 1,070,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,759. The stock has a market cap of $368.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 121.30% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

