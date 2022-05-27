Two Seas Capital LP Purchases New Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. 51job accounts for approximately 1.1% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in 51job by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 51job by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock remained flat at $$60.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51job in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51job Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.