UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.60.

UDR stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 217.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

