UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.60.

UDR stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 217.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.