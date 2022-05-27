Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) PT Lowered to 25.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.70 to 25.20 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

