Ulysses Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ulysses Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,268,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,341,065,000 after buying an additional 470,815 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,982 shares of company stock valued at $192,012,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.48. 8,417,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

