Ulysses Management LLC Invests $998,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 8,693,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

