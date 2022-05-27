Ulysses Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,478,334 Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,478,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,000. Similarweb makes up about 2.9% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,861. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $725.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

