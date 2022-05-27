UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $345.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.40 million and the highest is $350.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $339.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMBF traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

