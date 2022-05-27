Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $229,494.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

