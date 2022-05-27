Unido EP Price Tops $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $42,047.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $822.57 or 0.02861211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00512532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

