Unifty (NIF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,044.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.73 or 0.00054230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $98,044.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 207.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.17 or 1.78352455 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 354.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00512301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

