Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,809. The firm has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

