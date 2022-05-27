Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

SNPS stock traded up $12.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average is $319.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.87 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.