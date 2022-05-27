Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.25. 3,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

