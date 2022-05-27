Unigestion Holding SA Sells 15,844 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

