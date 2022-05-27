Unigestion Holding SA Sells 690 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $178,571,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,860. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.