Unigestion Holding SA Sells 7,787 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 112,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.