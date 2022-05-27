Unigestion Holding SA Takes $886,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.84. 3,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

