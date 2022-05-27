Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 282.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.55). 6,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 34,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.59).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The stock has a market cap of £771.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of Uniphar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £584,997.10 ($736,123.19).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

