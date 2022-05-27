Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.49

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.
About Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.